Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $198.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.