American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,969 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Well by 103.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 16.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Well by 68.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

