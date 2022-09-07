Helix Market Capitalization Reaches $3,015.38 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $3,015.38 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001995 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00164659 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008820 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Helix Profile
HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helix Coin Trading
