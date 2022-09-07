ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 57.71% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 875,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.