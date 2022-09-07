Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE:SR opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spire by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Spire by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 80.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

