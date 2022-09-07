Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 18,149 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 230.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,650,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

