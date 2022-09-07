UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Announces Earnings Results

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
UiPath stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
