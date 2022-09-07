UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Announces Earnings Results

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.