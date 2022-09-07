American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.