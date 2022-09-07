Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.53 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

