Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 382 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.