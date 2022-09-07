Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 16.2 %
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $616.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
