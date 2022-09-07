Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 16.2 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $616.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.