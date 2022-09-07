Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 386 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LHX opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

