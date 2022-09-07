Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

