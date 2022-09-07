Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,828 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

