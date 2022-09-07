Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $206,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,563 shares of company stock worth $13,717,031 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

