Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.79. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

