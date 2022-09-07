JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $279.75

Shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.75 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.19), with a volume of 56,247 shares traded.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 84.30 and a quick ratio of 84.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.81. The stock has a market cap of £204.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.76.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other news, insider Katrina Hart bought 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.65 ($24,146.51).

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.