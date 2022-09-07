Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.19

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.19 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.66). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68), with a volume of 26,496 shares.

Gama Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £35.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

