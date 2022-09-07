Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.31

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $13.74. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 113,300 shares.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
