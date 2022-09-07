Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.31

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $13.74. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 113,300 shares.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

