Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as low as C$1.44. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 17,800 shares changing hands.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$126.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

