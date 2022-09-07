Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $14.77. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

