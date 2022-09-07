Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $3.48. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2,793 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

