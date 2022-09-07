CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.49

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.49 and traded as low as C$23.10. CAE shares last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 732,241 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.35.

CAE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

