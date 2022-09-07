CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.49

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.49 and traded as low as C$23.10. CAE shares last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 732,241 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.35.
CAE Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.