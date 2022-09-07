Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.00

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $10.64. Prada shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

