Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $4.14. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 974 shares.

Second Sight Medical Products Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Second Sight Medical Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

