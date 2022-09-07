MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.18

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as low as C$14.83. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$15.31, with a volume of 163,159 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.57.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

