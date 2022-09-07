ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.52

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as low as $35.51. ATCO shares last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

