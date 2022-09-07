Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 169,498 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

