Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $217,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VPU opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

