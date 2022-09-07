Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $277,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

