Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 796 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in VMware were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.