Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $54,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

