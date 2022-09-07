Financial Avengers Inc. Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 13.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

