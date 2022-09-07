Valaris (VAL) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ competitors have a beta of 1.82, indicating that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valaris and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 82.87 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 4.95

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 710 2129 1840 55 2.26

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.26%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Valaris beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

