HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

MOO stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

