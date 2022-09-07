Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,999 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -235.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

