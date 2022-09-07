HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.66% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 531.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

