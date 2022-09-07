HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.