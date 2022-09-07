HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $222.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

