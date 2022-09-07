HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 864,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,055,000 after buying an additional 100,983 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 139,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 95,849 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

