HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,703 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.