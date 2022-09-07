HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,002 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 485,617 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

