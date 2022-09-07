HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,598 shares of company stock worth $15,811,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $229.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average of $254.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

