HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.