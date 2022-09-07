Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.