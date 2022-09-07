Analyzing JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JFrog alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -35.44% -9.60% -7.19% LivePerson -44.25% -84.57% -16.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFrog and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $206.68 million 9.27 -$64.20 million ($0.88) -22.36 LivePerson $469.62 million 1.73 -$124.97 million ($3.01) -3.60

Risk & Volatility

JFrog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

JFrog has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JFrog and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 2 4 0 2.67 LivePerson 1 9 2 0 2.08

JFrog presently has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 96.90%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than JFrog.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JFrog beats LivePerson on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.