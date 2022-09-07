Contrasting Blue Owl Capital (OWL) & Its Competitors

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Owl Capital to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Owl Capital
|0
|2
|6
|0
|2.75
|Blue Owl Capital Competitors
|477
|2630
|3202
|97
|2.46
Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.73%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than its competitors.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Owl Capital
|-5.81%
|11.37%
|7.86%
|Blue Owl Capital Competitors
|18.43%
|22.94%
|10.40%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Owl Capital
|$823.88 million
|-$376.17 million
|-54.75
|Blue Owl Capital Competitors
|$3.09 billion
|$514.27 million
|12.27
Blue Owl Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Blue Owl Capital competitors beat Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
