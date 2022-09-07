Comparing Rivian Automotive (RIVN) & Its Competitors

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rivian Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,203.05% -20.73% -9.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2082 2840 117 2.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 51.02%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.60 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -5.95

Rivian Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

