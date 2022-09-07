StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $36.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

