Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Roku Trading Down 3.4 %

ROKU stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. Roku has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

